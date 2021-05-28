Applications close: 12 July 2021
We are looking for an enthusiastic and pro-active candidate to take on the role of Event Coordinator within the Legal & Corporate Services Department.
The role is permanent full-time, based in either Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne.
The role will essentially provide support to the Events team, in planning internal and external conferences, Awards nights and other events.
Key duties and responsibilities:
Assist with planning of APRA AMCOS’s events in the following areas:
Skills and Experience:
Please click here to view the job description.
If your skills and abilities suit the role and you are interested in applying, please submit your cover letter outlining your experience in relation to the criteria and CV using this link: https://apraamcos.bamboohr.com... applicants will be interviewed week commencing Monday 12 July with the successful applicant commencing Monday 2 August 2021.
Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.
APRA AMCOS values inclusion and diversity in the workplace and aims to achieve a workforce that is representative of the community it serves. We strongly encourage applications from all diverse groups, including; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) people.