Sydney office
Applications close: 4 July 2021
We are looking for an outstanding administrator to join our OneMusic Australia team as a Project Administration Representative. Our ideal candidate is an exceptional communicator, professional in their approach, and an efficient and outcomes driven problem-solver. We’re looking for someone who is able to work of their own initiative, under pressure and also be an excellent team player. In this role you will work with a dedicated team of music lovers who are passionate about the rights of music creators.
The position is a full-time role, permanent role. This role will be located in our Ultimo office. APRA currently has hybrid working arrangements with staff typically working both in the office and at home.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN THIS ROLE YOU WILL HAVE:
Please click here to view the Job Description.
How to Apply
To apply for this role please submit via SEEK a short cover letter outlining why you would be suitable (addressed to Tara-Lea Whyte, Manager, Project Administration) and a current resume by Sunday 4 July. If you have questions in relation to the role, please contact Carla O’Neale, Human Resources Manager on 02 9935 7905.
APRA AMCOS values inclusion and diversity in the workplace and aims to achieve a workforce that is representative of the community it serves. We strongly encourage applications from all diverse groups, including; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) people.