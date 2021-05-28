Log in to your account

Project Administration Representative

Sydney office

Applications close: 4 July 2021


We are looking for an outstanding administrator to join our OneMusic Australia team as a Project Administration Representative. Our ideal candidate is an exceptional communicator, professional in their approach, and an efficient and outcomes driven problem-solver. We’re looking for someone who is able to work of their own initiative, under pressure and also be an excellent team player. In this role you will work with a dedicated team of music lovers who are passionate about the rights of music creators.

The position is a full-time role, permanent role. This role will be located in our Ultimo office. APRA currently has hybrid working arrangements with staff typically working both in the office and at home. 

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Review notifications of licence applications unsuccessfully completed via the portal to determine common errors/systems faults
  • Triage portal errors/faults with the Project Administration Manager. If systems work is required by IT, coordinate Jira tickets.
  • Liaise with clients via telephone and email regarding OneMusic licence agreements submitted to confirm specific details, finalise the licence and issue invoices
  • Research client information (internet) to ensure accurate figures are being supplied in relation to music usage and to obtain contact/location details.
  • Manage allocated Annual Music Review prcesses in line with KPI’s
  • Answer incoming calls/queries from clients relating to the annual review of their accounts via the 1300 hunt group.

TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN THIS ROLE YOU WILL HAVE:

  • Good phone manner
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Proven strong negotiation skills
  • Well-developed interpersonal skills
  • Internet research skills
  • Sound computer knowledge
  • Ability to work to set KPIs
  • Experience in CRM systems is desirable
  • Intermediate ability in Microsoft Office Suite

Please click here to view the Job Description.

How to Apply

To apply for this role please submit via SEEK a short cover letter outlining why you would be suitable (addressed to Tara-Lea Whyte, Manager, Project Administration) and a current resume by Sunday 4 July. If you have questions in relation to the role, please contact Carla O’Neale, Human Resources Manager on 02 9935 7905.

APRA AMCOS values inclusion and diversity in the workplace and aims to achieve a workforce that is representative of the community it serves. We strongly encourage applications from all diverse groups, including; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) people.

